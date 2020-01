ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – Trevor Tipton’s second stint as head football coach has come to an end as the veteran coach announced he’s stepping down from leading the Cougars program.

Tipton was the head coach of the Central Noble program from 1990-2009, then led the program again from 2017 through 2019.

Tipton’s career record in 23 seasons it 121-111. That includes a 2-8 mark this past fall.

KPC was the first to report Tipton’s decision: