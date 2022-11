ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – Central Noble basketball standout Conner Lemmon is taking his talents to Manchester University as the senior signed with the Spartans on Wednesday afternoon.

Lemmon helped the Cougars advance to the 2A state title game last year and finish with a 28-3 overall record. Lemmon, a six-foot guard, averaged 8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists as a junior.