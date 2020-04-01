Central Noble’s Essegian registers record-setting sophomore season

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – Opponents may have trouble pronouncing the name, but they should have no trouble recognizing his game.

After a stellar sophomore season, Connor Essegian of Central Noble is one of the area’s rising stars on the basketball court.

Essegian tallied 647 this past year, the highest single-season total in Noble county history. That pushed him over 1,000 points for his career (he’s now at 1,080) with two full seasons of high school hoops left to go.

A six-foot-four guard, the sharp-shooter averaged 24.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.2 steals a game while shooting 40 percent from behind the arc. He helped led the Cougars to a 22-5 record, the best season in program history. That included the first NECC Tournament title in 50 years.

While Albion isn’t a traditional stop on the recruiting trail, D-1 coaching are taking notice. Purdue Fort Wayne, Belmont, Bellarmine, Lipscomb, Navy, are among the D-1 schools recruiting him. Non D-1’s include the University of Indianapolis, Indiana Tech, Indiana Wesleyan, Grace College, and Bethel, while Purdue has shown some interest.

