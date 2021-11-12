Central Noble’s Essegian makes it official, signs with Badgers

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – Connor Essegian is officially heading to the Big Ten to continue his basketball career, as the Central Noble senior signed with the University of Wisconsin on Friday.

A six-foot-four guard, Essegian verbally committed to Wisconsin in September, choosing the Badgers over Butler, Creighton, Loyola, Minnesota, Purdue Fort Wayne, and Wake Forest.

As a junior Essegian led Central Noble with 24 points a game and is already the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,705 heading into his senior season. Essegian also averaged 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.3 steals per game last year.