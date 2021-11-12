Central Noble’s Essegian makes it official, signs with Badgers

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – Connor Essegian is officially heading to the Big Ten to continue his basketball career, as the Central Noble senior signed with the University of Wisconsin on Friday.

A six-foot-four guard, Essegian verbally committed to Wisconsin in September, choosing the Badgers over Butler, Creighton, Loyola, Minnesota, Purdue Fort Wayne, and Wake Forest.

As a junior Essegian led Central Noble with 24 points a game and is already the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,705 heading into his senior season. Essegian also averaged 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.3 steals per game last year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss