Central Noble’s Essegian caps off historic week with ‘Play of the Week’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Central Noble senior Connor Essegian checked off several milestones on his historic basketball career in the past week. As voted on by the fans, Essegian also takes home this edition of the “Play of the Week.”

The Wisconsin commit became the all-time leading scorer in Noble County history last Tuesday, scoring over 2,000 career points in a Northeast Corner Conference (NECC) tournament win at Angola.

Essegian followed that benchmark with a 39-point performance in a 62-44 win over Class 2A No. 6 Eastside last Saturday. The win also clinched a third consecutive NECC title for the Cougars.