ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – Central Noble High School pitcher Dylan Eggl is heading west to continue his baseball career as the righty signed to play at Southeastern Community College in Iowa on Wednesday.

Southeastern Iowa is a JUCO with a strong track record of sending players to play at higher levels.

As a hitter Eggl is batting .485 this season with 5 home runs and 25 RBI. Central Noble currently has an overall record of 10-11.