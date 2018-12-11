High School Sports

Central Noble's Leatherman signs with Saint Francis

By:

Posted: Dec 10, 2018 10:30 PM EST

Updated: Dec 10, 2018 11:53 PM EST

Central Noble's Leatherman signs with Saint Francis

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) - Cougars basketball standout Meleah Leatherman is taking her talents to the Hutzell Center as the Central Noble senior signed with the Saint Francis women's basketball program on Monday night.

Leatherman, a pos player, has scored 1,397 points with 884 rebounds in her high school career. She's averaging 17.6 points and 10.3 rebounds a game as a senior for the 11-0 Cougars.

The Cougars will face 8-0 West Noble on Friday night - and you can see complete coverage of that contest on the Highlight Zone!

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local