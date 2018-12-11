Central Noble's Leatherman signs with Saint Francis Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) - Cougars basketball standout Meleah Leatherman is taking her talents to the Hutzell Center as the Central Noble senior signed with the Saint Francis women's basketball program on Monday night.

Leatherman, a pos player, has scored 1,397 points with 884 rebounds in her high school career. She's averaging 17.6 points and 10.3 rebounds a game as a senior for the 11-0 Cougars.

The Cougars will face 8-0 West Noble on Friday night - and you can see complete coverage of that contest on the Highlight Zone!