ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – When Central Noble travels to the Berry Bowl in Logansport in this Saturday’s semi-state round, the Cougars are hoping history repeats itself in one of Indiana’s most iconic high school gyms.

Five years ago, Central Noble earned a semi-state title in Logansport en route to their lone state championship in Class 2A.

For the first time since 2019, the Class 2A No. 3 Cougars are back in the semi-state round after holding off a tough South Central team last weekend in the regional round. Now Central Noble prepares for a top five showdown against No. 5 Lafayette Central Catholic, who needed a fourth quarter comeback to take down Bishop Luers last Saturday.

Should Central Noble top Lafayette Central Catholic, the Cougars would need to beat the winner of the other semi-final battle between Andrean and Lapel in the championship game later that night.