ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – When fans tune into the Highlight Zone this coming basketball season, there will be a new leader on the sideline for the Central Noble girls basketball team as Sam Malcolm has been hired as the head coach of the Cougars.

Malcolm replaces Josh Treesh, who stepped away last month. Treesh had two stints coaching the Cougars (2007-10 & 2014-2022), going 169-96 over 11 seasons. That includes winning the 2A state title in 2018.