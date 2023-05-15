ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – Central Noble has officially hired Ben Lemmon as its new boys basketball coach the school announced on Monday evening.

Lemmon replaces John Bodey, who went 134-49 in seven seasons while taking the Cougars to the 2A state title game in 2022. Bodey stepped down at Central Noble in March, but in late April was hired as the head girls coach at Garrett.

Lemmon graduated from Central Noble in 2002 and has 16 years of experience coaching at various levels. That includes serving as Central Noble’s JV coach since 2019.