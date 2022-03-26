INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Central Noble’s historic win came one win shy of a state title after a 62-49 loss to Providence on Saturday.

Providence opened the game with a 13-4 run, which left the Cougars playing from behind all game. The Pioneers capped the first quarter with a late 3-pointer to take a 25-9 lead at the end of the first period.

The Cougars struggled to get into a rhythm most of the game, in large part due to Providence’s ferocious defense. Central Noble only shot 39.5% from the field, only hitting four 3-pointers on Saturday.

Wisconsin commit Connor Essegian dropped 18 in the state title game, capping his high school career with 2,526 points. That ranks tenth all-time in state scoring. Ryan Schroeder and Logan Gard were the only other Central Noble players to finish in double figures.

Central Noble graduates five seniors, including Essegian, Gard and Schroeder. Despite finishing as runners-up, Central Noble won the school’s first semi-state title, second regional title and sixth sectional title in school history.