FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After more than a year with COVID-19, employers are finding that good help is hard to find, and keeping the help is even harder. That's why many employers are taking new steps to keep and retain employees.

"This last year has been challenging for all of us," said Michael Kirchner, professor of organizational leadership at Purdue University Fort Wayne. "We are talking roughly 50% of adults, our workforce is dealing with mental health challenges and added layers of stress. I think we are seeing why recruitment is such an issue for organizations and why retention is such an issue in organizations. It's because we have some other basic needs that aren't necessarily being met."