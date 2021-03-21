Carroll’s unified bowlers finish third at State

FISHERS, Ind. (WANE) – The Carroll unified bowling team finished third in the 2021 Unified Bowling State Championship.

Valpo high school took home this year’s state championship.

Up next, Unified teams will get ready for the track season.

