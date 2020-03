Fifteen seniors and 15 underclass boys basketball players have earned IBCA/Subway "Supreme 15" All-State honors for 2019-2020, it was announced Thursday (March 26). The IBCA also named Large School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and Small School All-State players (15 seniors, 15 underclass). The "Supreme 15" is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades -- the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors. In addition, 89 more seniors and 93 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size. Those voted to the 2020 IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Senior boys' team are, listed alphabetically: Braxton Barnhizer of Lafayette Jeff, Carson Barrett of Lafayette Central Catholic, Tre Coleman of Jeffersonville, Dre Davis of Lawrence Central, Johnell Davis of Gary 21st Century, Trey Galloway of Culver Academy, Noah Jager of Bloomington South, Anthony Leal of Bloomington South, Mabor Majak of Hamilton Southeastern, Sincere McMahon of Indianapolis Attucks, Nijel Pack of Lawrence Central, Tony Perkins of Lawrence North, Kiyron Powell of Evansville Bosse, Andrew Welage of Greensburg and Charlie Yoder of Westview. Those voted to the 2020 IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Underclass boys' team are, listed alphabetically: Brooks Barnhizer of Lafayette Jeff, Jalen Blackmon of Marion, Luke Brown of Blackford, Caleb Furst of Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Luke Goode of Homestead, Connor Hickman of Bloomington South, Kooper Jacobi of Silver Creek, Trey Kaufman of Silver Creek, J.R. Konieczny of South Bend St. Joseph, Khristian Lander of Evansville Reitz, Blake Sisley of Heritage Hills, Malik Stanley of Warren Central, Pierce Thomas of Brownsburg, Keon Thompson of Merrillville and Blake Wesley of South Bend Riley. The IBCA/Subway All-State teams are selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Subway Restaurants of Indiana. All IBCA-member head coaches have the opportunity to nominate players. A panel of 20 IBCA coaches -- 16 from the current regional areas, three district representatives (one each from IHSAA Districts 1, 2 and 3) and the committee chairman -- then meets to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections. Subway Restaurants of Indiana once again is making a financial contribution to the IBCA Scholarship Fund as the presenting partner of the IBCA all-state teams. As part of the partnership, Subway will provide plaques to Supreme 15 honorees and certificates to players receiving Large School All-State, Small School All-State or Honorable Mention all-state recognition. Those items will be sent to each recipient's Athletic Director in late April, allowing each recipient to receive the award from his Athletic Director or Coach before the school year concludes. The IBCA thanks Subway Restaurants for being a partner in this annual project. The complete 2020 IBCA/Subway Senior All-State and 2020 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State teams for boys basketball are listed below.2020 IBCA/Subway Senior All-StateSupreme 15 Braxton Barnhizer, Lafayette Jeff Carson Barrett, Lafayette Central Catholic Tre Coleman, Jeffersonville Dre Davis, Lawrence Central Johnell Davis, Gary 21st Century Trey Galloway, Culver Academy Noah Jager, Bloomington South Anthony Leal, Bloomington South Mabor Majak, Hamilton Southeastern Sincere McMahon, Indianapolis Attucks Nijel Pack, Lawrence Central Tony Perkins, Lawrence North Kiyron Powell, Evansville Bosse Andrew Welage, Greensburg Charlie Yoder, Westview

Large School All-State Nick Anderson, Lake Central Brayton Bailey, Bedford North Lawrence Murray Becher, Heritage Hills Jerry Bracey, Mishawaka Marian Dillon Duff, Fort Wayne Snider Malek Edmonds, Brownsburg Will Geiger, Norwell Maximus Gizzi, New Palestine Grant Niehaus, Washington Tayson Parker, Northwestern Simon Scherry, Heritage Hills Josh Smith, Monrovia Kenny Tracy, Decatur Central Jake Wadding, Chesterton Dillon Ware, Danville