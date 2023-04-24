FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll High School safety Braden Steely announced his college commitment via social media on Monday, as the junior verbally committed to Western Michigan University.

Beyond excited to announce my commitment to play football and continue my academic journey at Western Michigan University. Ready to train hard, give my all and become an integral part of Bronco Nation!#LetsRide #GoBroncos 🐎 pic.twitter.com/OdOu9mM8Px — Braden Steely (@BradenSteely) April 25, 2023

Steely was a key piece of Carroll’s defense last season as the Chargers won the SAC title and advanced to the 6A state title game.

Last fall as a junior Steely tallied 37 total tackles and 3 intereceptions.

Offensively, he tallied 69 carries for 482 yards and 13 touchdowns while playing running back & taking direct snaps out of the wildcat formation.