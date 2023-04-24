FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll High School safety Braden Steely announced his college commitment via social media on Monday, as the junior verbally committed to Western Michigan University.
Steely was a key piece of Carroll’s defense last season as the Chargers won the SAC title and advanced to the 6A state title game.
Last fall as a junior Steely tallied 37 total tackles and 3 intereceptions.
Offensively, he tallied 69 carries for 482 yards and 13 touchdowns while playing running back & taking direct snaps out of the wildcat formation.