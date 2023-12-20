FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll High School football standout Braden Steely is heading to Western Michigan University, as the safety signed with the Broncos on Wednesday afternoon.

Steely was selected to the IFCA 6A Senior All-State team this past fall. In seven games for the Chargers he tallied 52 total tackles and 3 TFL. As a junior Steely helped lead Carroll to the 6A state title game, amassing 37 total tackles and 3 interceptions.

Steely is ranked as the 60th-best recruit in the state of Indiana for the class of 2024 by 247 Sports as a 2-star recruit.