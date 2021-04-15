Carroll’s Ryan Preston inks with Trine basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll basketball’s Ryan Preston signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his basketball and academic career at Trine University on Thursday afternoon.

With the signing, Preston joins the defending MIAA regular season and tournament champion Trine Thunder. Preston will also be coached by the hoopdirt.com NCAA Division III Coach of the Year, Brooks Miller.

The Senior averaged 10.2 points per game last season with the Chargers.

Preston plans to study business at Trine.