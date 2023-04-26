FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A talented trio of Carroll Chargers are officially continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Cooper Rudolph is double dipping at Wabash College. The senior signed with the Little Giants to play football and baseball. Rudolph was part of the wide receiver corps that helped Carroll reach the Class 6A state championship this past season.

Meanwhile, Dylainey Floyd signed to continue her track career at Indiana Wesleyan University. Floyd qualified for regionals last year with the Chargers’ track and field team.

Cheerleader Ailani Roach is heading to West Lafayette to attend Purdue.