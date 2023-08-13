FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jaxon Pardon is about to enter his final year of high school, but the Carroll basketball standout already has his college choice locked in.

Recently, Pardon committed to play at Bowling Green across state lines in Ohio. The program carries a special place in the hearts of Jaxon and his family. Jaxon’s father, Brandon, wrapped up his college career at Bowling Green and is considered one of the best to play for the Falcons men’s basketball program.

Jaxon can sign his letter of intent with Bowling Green as early as November.