FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Heading into his senior season at Carroll High School, Jaxon Pardon already has his college choice in mind.

On Friday, the 6-foot-4 wing verbally committed to Bowling Green to continue his basketball career. Pardon was one of the top players for a Carroll team that made significant strides in year two of the Ryan Abbott era. Last year, Carroll finished the year with a 12-11 record, including a 6-3 record in the SAC.

Pardon can sign his letter of intent with Bowling Green as early as November.