Carroll’s LaRue, Riecke sign for college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of Carroll High School senior will be competing on the next level as Daniel LaRue (soccer/Kentucky Christian) and Daniel Riecke (rugby/Marian University) both signed to play in college on Tuesday afternoon.
by: Glenn MariniPosted: / Updated:
