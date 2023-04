FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll High School’s Royce Jones and Arthur Tamayo are heading to Trine University for different sports as the seniors put pen to paper on Thursday.

A defensive end, Jones tallied 43 total tackles as a senior. He had 20 tackles for loss and 9 sacks in helping lead Carroll to the 6A state title game and will play football for Trine.

Tamayo will play rugby for the Thunder.