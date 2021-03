FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Wherever the Davidson family has been in the world, the basketball court has always felt like home.

After playing at the University of Illinois and Trinity College, Marc Davidson and his wife Lisa headed to France where Marc would begin a pro career that spanned a decade. Four of the Davidson's five biological sons were born in France and when Marc's playing career was over he came back to the states to begin his coaching career.