Carroll’s Jackson commits to UIC Flames for basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Jalen Jackson is taking his talents to the University of Illinois Chicago as the Northrop High School senior announced his verbal commitment on Tuesday night.

Jackson had a list of ten finalists leading into Tuesday: Ball State, Bellarmine, IUPUI, Miami University, Milwaukee, Purdue Fort Wayne, Toledo, UIC, Winthrop, and Wright State.

A six-foot combo guard, Jackson transferred from Carroll to Northrop this summer after his mother was hired as the head coach for the Northrop girls basketball program.

As a junior at Carroll Jackson averaged 22.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.5 steals a game.