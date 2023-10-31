FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two coaches from northeast Indiana are heading into the Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame, as Carroll’s Dave Ginder and Heritage’s Dean Lehrman have been selected by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association as members of the 2024 class of inductees.

This year’s class includes three coaches (Joe Decker of Silver Creek is the third alongside Lehrman and Ginder) – and two players (Clayton Richard/McCutcheon and Bryan Bullington/Madison).

The 2024 class will be honored on January 19 at the annual Hall of Fame Banquet which is a part of the 3-day IHSBCA State Clinic. The banquet will be held at the Sheraton Keystone Crossing Indianapolis.

From The IHSBCA:



Dean Lehrman graduated from Heritage HS (1973) where he was a four-year letter winner in baseball and then received his bachelor’s degree from IPFW (1977) where he pitched/lettered for the Mastodons all four years.

Coach Lehrman has coached high school baseball for 45 years; 9 years at Woodlan HS and 36 years at Heritage HS. To date, his teams have won 685 varsity baseball games including 14 Allen County Athletic Conference championships. He is an 8-time ACAC COTY and has also garnered IHSBCA District COTY honors and twice served as a member of the North All Star coaching

staff. Coach Lehrman was inducted into the NEIBCA Hall of Fame in 2021.

Dean’s teams have won 9 sectional titles, 4 regional championships, 1 semi-state crown, 4 Final Four appearances and were class 2A state runner up in 2007. He has also coached football for 41 years, including 6 seasons as head coach at Heritage (40 W – 26 L). Coach Lehrman and his wife Janice have three grown children: Camryn (Jeremy), Derek (Amy), and Ryne (Makenna). They

have four grandchildren. Dean retired from teaching mathematics at Heritage High School in 2020.

Dave Ginder is a graduate of Carroll HS and Anderson University. He has been the head coach at Carroll HS and enters his 22nd season as Head Coach at CHS and has won 446 games against 154 losses. During that time, his teams have captured 7 Northeast Hoosier Conference crowns, 11 sectional titles, 4 regional titles, 2 semi-state championships, and 2 state titles in 2010 and 2011.

Coach Ginder has been named State COTY twice (2010 and 2011), NHC COTY (2003, 2011, and 2013), and District COTY in 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2022.

Dave is an active member in the IHSBCA serving as an assistant North All-Star coach in 2011 and Head Coach in 2022 and a member of the 4A Poll Panel for many years. He is also involved with local baseball camps and clinics, along with being a member of the ABCA and Northeast Indiana Baseball Association where he was inducted into their HOF in 2022 and serves on the NEIBA board.

Coach Ginder teaches Mathematics at Carroll High School. He resides in Fort Wayne with his wife, Kristen, a Registered Nurse at Parkview, and Certified Health Coach. They have 3 children Langston (24), Drezdan (22) and Jantzyn (19).