Carroll’s GeRue, Goheen, Hansen, Helmkamp, Pinder, Richardson, Thomas, Ziedler sign for college

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a busy day at Carroll High School as seven seniors signed to play college sports:

Cam GeRue – IU Pennsylvania – golf

Maddie Goheen- Huntington University – softball

Brooke Hansen – IUPUI – XC/Track

Madelyn Helmkamp – Saint Mary’s of the Woods College – softball

Dylan Pinder – Manchester University – softball

Malina Richardson – University of Northwestern Ohio – softball

Courtney Thomas – Indiana Wesleyan University – softball

Lilly Ziedler – Ancilla College of Marian University – softball

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss