Carroll’s GeRue, Goheen, Hansen, Helmkamp, Pinder, Richardson, Thomas, Ziedler sign for college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a busy day at Carroll High School as seven seniors signed to play college sports:
Cam GeRue – IU Pennsylvania – golf
Maddie Goheen- Huntington University – softball
Brooke Hansen – IUPUI – XC/Track
Madelyn Helmkamp – Saint Mary’s of the Woods College – softball
Dylan Pinder – Manchester University – softball
Malina Richardson – University of Northwestern Ohio – softball
Courtney Thomas – Indiana Wesleyan University – softball
Lilly Ziedler – Ancilla College of Marian University – softball