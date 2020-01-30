Carroll’s Fosnough, Mitchell sign for college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Four teams head into Friday tied for the SAC lead at 4-1 in conference play - and two of those teams will square off in your Highlight Zone "Game of the Week" as Snider travels to Carroll.

In conference action only, Snider is coming off a 78-63 win at home against Concordia last Friday night. The Panthers' only SAC loss came on the first Friday of the conference season against Wayne back on December 13 as Snider fell 53-50 to the Generals.