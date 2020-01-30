Live Now
Carroll’s Fosnough, Mitchell sign for college

High School Sports

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of senior standouts signed for college on Thursday afternoon at Carroll High School as Peyton Fosnough (soccer/Bellarmine University) and Layton Mitchell (football/Indiana Wesleyan) both put pen to paper.

