FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of talented basketball players at Carroll High School put pen to paper on Wednesday afternoon as seniors Taylor Fordyce (St. Francis) and Kayla Gibbs (Spring Arbor) both signed to play on the next level.

The 5-foot-10 Fordyce averaged 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds. 2.5 assists, and 2.3 steals last year as a junior.

The 5-foot-9 Gibbs averaged 11.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.8 steals as a junior.

Carroll finished 14-9 overall last season and 7-2 in SAC play.