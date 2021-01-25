Carroll’s Duffus named Indiana “Miss Cross Country”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After leading Carroll to a pair of state titles and a pair of runner-up finishes in her four years, senior Zoe Duffus has capped her prep cross country career with the state’s top honor, winning Indiana “Miss Cross Country” from the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches.

As a senior, Duffus took home the individual title at the sectional and semi-state meets, and came in second at state.

Duffus is currently competing during the indoor track season and will run for Carroll’s outdoor team in the spring.

After high school, Duffus will run at Penn State. She signed with the Nittany Lions in November.