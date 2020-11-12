Carroll’s Duffus, Garland, Haffner, Minton sign to compete at D-1 programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A quartet of talented seniors signed to continue their athletic careers in college Thursday at Carroll High School.

Zoe Duffus will run cross country at Penn State. In her four years at Carroll, she helped lead the Chargers to two state titles and two state runner-up finishes.

Ashlyn Minton will also run distance in college, as the senior signed with Butler University.

Taya Haffner is taking her talents to the University of Evansville where she’ll play volleyball for the Purple Aces. A setter, Haffner led Carroll with 696 assists this past season.

Ellie Garland is heading to Indianapolis to play volleyball at IUPUI. She helped Carroll achieve a 23-10 overall record.