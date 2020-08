FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll High School distance runner Zoe Duffus will be taking her talents to the Big Ten next season as Duffus verbally committed to run at Penn State.

Duffus is one of the top distances runners in the state of Indiana, having finished sixth individually at the cross country state finals last fall.

Duffus has helped Carroll win back-to-back team state titles in cross country the past two seasons.