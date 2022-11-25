INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll became the first-ever team from the Fort Wayne area to advance to the 6A state title game, but the Chargers would not be able to bring home the championship as CHS fell to Center Grove 35-9 on Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Carroll finishes the year 13-1 overall, suffering its lone defeat in the championship game, while Center Grove ends the year 12-2 as the Trojans clinched their third-straight 6A state title.

Carroll’s year began with tragedy in the summer, as quarterback and senior-to-be Owen Scheele passed away suddenly from leukemia in June. The team rallied around their fallen teammate, earning the SAC championship along with sectional, regional, and semi-state titles.

The 6A state title game started off well for the Chargers, as a 28-yard completion from Jimmy Sullivan to Jayden Hill on Carroll’s first possession of the game set up a 30-yard field goal from Sebastian Lopez to stake the Chargers to an early 3-0 lead.

However, on Center Grove’s first possession quarterback Tyler Cherry connected with Jalen Thomeson for a 64-yard score, putting the Trojans in the lead at 7-3.

Micah Coyle and Owen Bright added short rushing touchdowns in the second quarter to give Center Grove a 21-3 lead, but the Chargers got a spark when Jorge Valdes blocked a field goal attempt before half.

Cherry scored on a short QB keeper in the third quarter to up Center Grove’s lead to 28-3, followed by Eli Holt’s one-yard TD scamper to make it 35-3.

Quarterback Ethan Springer would eventually replace Sullivan, who was hounded by the Center Grove defensive line all night, in the fourth quarter and threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Cam Herschberger with 3:02 remaining for Carroll’s first TD of the night.

Carroll senior Jorge Valdes was named the 6A winner of the Phil N. Eskew Mental Attitude Award following the game.