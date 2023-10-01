FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In high school sports, coaches tend to encourage students to play more than one sport. That applies to Carroll High School’s Dominic Dempsey, but the senior is pulling a rare double dip with two fall sports.

Dempsey shines on the gridiron as Carroll’s punter while also locking down the net as a goalkeeper for the boys soccer team.

The senior picked up football last year after some encouragement from his father and head coach Doug Dinan. Dempsey got off on the right foot by earning the varsity punter spot.

“I just try to keep a level head,” said Dempsey. “Just make sure I do my job, my part and let the team do what they do best.”

Dempsey’s role is crucial to helping Carroll win the field position battle on Friday nights. Through the first six weeks of the regular season, Dempsey is averaging 35 yards per punt, with eight of 20 landing inside the opponent’s 20 yard line. The senior also booted 14 touchbacks on 36 kickoffs through six games.

“Special teams are hugely important,” said Dinan. “(Dempsey’s) kickoffs and his punting has been outstanding for us. We’re blessed to have that guy this year and step in and take that big spot, and to be able to a great job for us.”

Punters tend to be overlooked by football fans, but Dempsey is gaining recognition from national platforms. After competing in the Kohl’s Professional Kicking Camp, the outlet rated Dempsey as Indiana’s top punter along with the 20th best in the nation.

“I had a good showing down in Gatlinburg,” Dempsey recalled. “Very proud of myself, and not going to stop myself now.”

As much as Dempsey enjoys punting, his first love is soccer. Dempsey shuffles between football and soccer practice as part of the Chargers’ goalkeeping unit. In nine starts, Dempsey has earned four shutouts at goalkeeper while allowing three goals all season.

“He’s a good leader in the back line for us,” said Carroll head boys soccer coach Zack England. “Works hard, definitely the oldest goalie we have. Good leader on the goalkeeper crew.”

While Dempsey is helping Carroll thrive in two fall sports, the goalie hopes to lend a helping hand this week when the Chargers kick off soccer sectional play this week.

“Being a leader on my team means a lot,” Dempsey said. “Being able to perform that well at a high level shows a mental capacity you can have and how strong you can be.”

As far as what happens high school, Dempsey is still weighing his options. However, the senior believes he’s got his best foot in front of him no matter what sport he chooses.