FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Carroll Chargers loss to the Penn Kingsman at Chargers Fieldhouse on Saturday, 67-58.

Despite being down by 15 points at one point in the third quarter, the Chargers we able to cut the Penn lead down single-digits by the fourth. However, Penn’s lead was too much to fully overcome.

Up next, Carroll will travel to Dekalb on Tuesday.