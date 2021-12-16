Carroll’s Becker signs with South Dakota State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll High School standout Jeff Becker is officially a Jackrabbit as he signed his letter of intent with South Dakota State University.

During his senior season at Carroll, the Chargers quarterback won a sectional title while throwing for over 1,500 yards and 24 touchdowns.

For Becker, the dream of playing Division I college football is finally coming true.

“You commit so far back and you look for the signing date, and now it’s here, it’s a great feeling you dream about this when you’re a kid,” Becker said. “It’s just a great feeling. Everybody loves putting in all that work and finally seeing something come out of it like going to the next level, I can be happy.”

Becker plans to study business economics.