Carroll’s Becker signs with South Dakota State

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll High School standout Jeff Becker is officially a Jackrabbit as he signed his letter of intent with South Dakota State University.

During his senior season at Carroll, the Chargers quarterback won a sectional title while throwing for over 1,500 yards and 24 touchdowns.

For Becker, the dream of playing Division I college football is finally coming true.

“You commit so far back and you look for the signing date, and now it’s here, it’s a great feeling you dream about this when you’re a kid,” Becker said. “It’s just a great feeling. Everybody loves putting in all that work and finally seeing something come out of it like going to the next level, I can be happy.”

Becker plans to study business economics.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss