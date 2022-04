FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Five Carroll High School seniors signed to continue their academic and athletic careers in college as Jasmine Anderson (basketball/Maine Maritime Academy), Nicholas Kiplinger (track & cross country/Ohio Northern), Robert Lohman (track & cross country/Marian University), Brad Ogle (track & cross country/Indiana Tech), and Luke Schlatter (track/Indiana Wesleyan) all put pen to paper on Thursday afternoon.