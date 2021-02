FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - South Side High School junior Olivia Smith still has one year of prep basketball left for the Archers, but the point guard knows where she'll be playing college ball as she verbally committed to Eastern Michigan University on Thursday.

Smith averaged 18.7 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.8 rebounds a game this past season for a South Side team that went 11-6 overall.