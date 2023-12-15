FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two of the top contenders in the SAC will square off Friday night in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as Carroll hosts Wayne with Chargers head coach Ryan Abbott joining WANE-TV live at 6 p.m. to preview the contest.

Both teams are 1-0 in conference play and 3-2 overall. The Wayne-Carroll boys game is set to tip off at roughly 7:45 p.m. tonight following the girls game which started at 6 p.m.

Tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!