FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bailey Sinish led the way with 11 kills to help Carroll (13-3) get back in the win column with a sweep at Bishop Dwenger (4-4).

The Chargers’ win comes 24 hours after suffering their third loss of the year in a 3-set loss at Class 3A No. 1 Bellmont.

Meanwhile, Sinish also led the way defensively with 14 digs and five blocks. Olivia Gisslen dished out 31 assists in the win.

Carroll heads to the Slicer Invitational at LaPorte High School on Saturday, while Bishop Dwenger hosts Bishop Luers on Tuesday.