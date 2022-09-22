FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll girls volleyball remains undefeated after sweeping Delta in three sets (25-14, 25-19, 26-24) on Thursday.

Senior outside hitter Ellie Frey led the Chargers with a team-high 16 kills, while Ella Etter tallied seven kills. Addi Shippy and Chloe Herschberger also chipped in with six kills apiece. Carroll’s setter Olivia Gisslen finished with a team-high 34 assists on Thursday. Brenna Ginder, who recently committed to the University of Oklahoma, led Carroll defensively with 13 digs.

Carroll (22-0) puts their undefeated record on the line this Saturday with a pair of matchups against Westfield and Yorktown.