Carroll vaults way to sectional title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll’s Isabella Hoagland won the vault while teammate Shelby Christman won the 1600 and 3200 meter races to help lead the Chargers the sectional title over host Northrop on Tuesday night at Spuller Stadium.

Northrop’s Morgan Patterson won the 100 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles as Northrop tallied 119.5 points as a team, finishing second behind Carroll’s 130.

Leo (101.5 points), Churubusco (68), and Bishop Dwenger (53.5) round out the top five.

Next up – the regional meet set for next Tuesday night in Marion.