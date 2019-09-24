Carroll uses big second half to top Homestead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 2 Carroll scored three unanswered goals in the second half to defeat rival Homestead 4-1 in boys soccer on Monday night.

Homestead took a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute when a Samuel Cohen corner kick deflected off the goalie’s hands and into the goal.

Carroll responded with a header from senior Trevor Horton to knot the game at 1-1 in the 30th minute.

Chase Hartzog of Carroll converted a PK in the 45 minute, then tallied his second goal of the night 14 minutes later to give Carroll a 3-1 lead. Peyton Fosnough’s tally in the 64th minute set the final.

Carroll improves to 12-2-1 with the win while Homestead falls to 4-9.