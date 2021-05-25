Carroll upsets Leo on second night of softball sectional play

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll upset 4A no. 17 Leo Tuesday night at the DeKalb sectional to headline area softball action on the second night of sectional play in northeast Indiana.
4A Sectional 5 at DeKalb
Carroll 11 Leo 6 (F)
East Noble 9 Northrop 12 (F)
4A Sectional 6 at Columbia City
Columbia City 21 North Side 1 (F)
Huntington North 21 Wayne 0 (F)
3A Sectional 21 at Jimtown
Wawasee 7 Lakeland 1 (F)
Jimtown 11 NorthWood 13 (F)
3A Sectional 22 at Angola
Garrett 1 New Haven 2 (F)
Angola 1 Bishop Dwenger 11 (F)
3A Sectional 23 at Norwell
Mississinewa — Bellmont —
Marion — Norwell —
3A Sectional 24 at Hamilton Heights
Hamilton Heights — Delta —
Jay County — Yorktown —
2A Sectional 35 at Westview
LaVille — Central Noble —
2A Sectional 36 at Eastside
Adams Central — Bluffton —
Woodlan — Eastside —
2A Sectional 37 at Wabash
Cass — Whitko —
Rochester — Tippecanoe Valley —
1A Sectional 51 at Lakewood Park Christian
Canterbury — Elkhart Christian Academy —
1A Sectional 55 at Daleville
Wes-Del — Daleville —
Cowan — Southern Wells —