Carroll tops Homestead to clinch program’s first regional title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll topped rival Homestead 4-1 to clinch the Chargers first-ever boys tennis regional title on Wednesday evening at Carroll High School.

The Chargers, ranked 10th in the latest state poll, won every pairing except no. 1 singles.

Homestead came in ranked 17th and was looking for its 34th regional title as a program – third most in IHSAA history.

Carroll advances to face fifth-ranked North Central or New Palestine on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at semi-state at Homestead’s Jimmy Clark Tennis Center.

