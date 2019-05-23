Carroll tops Homestead for fourth straight regional tennis title Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - In a battle of the area's two highest-ranked teams in the latest state poll it was no. 10 Carroll besting 14th-ranked Homestead 4-1 on Wednesday to bring home the Chargers' fifth overall regional crown and fourth in a row.

Carroll won all three singles matches, with Mia Toscos winning at no. 1 singles, Katelyn Van Wyngarden at no. 2 singles, and Bailey Newman at no. 3.

Homestead's duo of Payton Krahn and Morgan Render won at no. 1 doubles, but Carroll's duo of Ceclia Martin and Victoria Skender won at no. 2 doubles to set the final at 4-1.

Caroll advances to semi-state this Saturday at the Jim Clark Community Tennis Center hosted by Homestead. They will face the winner of the North Central regional at 10 a.m. The North Central regional championship was postponed on Wednesday and is scheduled to be played Thursday. It pits no. 1 Cathedral against 16th-ranked Hamilton Southeastern.

Mia Toscos full interview on 5/22/19