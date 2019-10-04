Carroll tops Concordia, sets program record for wins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In one of the most anticipated boys soccer matches of the season 3A no. 2 Carroll topped 2A no. 3 Concordia 3-0 at Kreager Park on Thursday night.

With the win the Chargers finish the regular sesaon 14-2-1, setting a new school record for regular season wins.

Michael Frank’s goal in the first half gave Carroll a 1-0 lead at intermission. Chase Hartzog and Nicholas Harding each scored in the second half to set the final at 3-0. Chris Gerken was credited with two assists on the night while Frank added one assist.

Carroll’s Logan Gonzalez made two saves to register the shutout. Mike Gill made three saves in goal for the Cadets, who are now 13-2-1.