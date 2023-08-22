FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll’s Derek Lanning tallied two goals to lead the Chargers over 2A no. 6 Canterbury on Tuesday night at Hancock Field in a battle of two of the area’s top boys soccer programs.

The victory by the Chargers denied new Canterbury coach Blake Sharpe his first win. Sharpe is in his first season taking over for Hall of Fame coach Greg Mauch, who retired at the end of last season.

Canterbury is now 0-2 and will host New Haven at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Carroll improves to 3-2 and will host Blackhawk Christian on Thursday.