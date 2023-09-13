FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 19 Carroll hosted 3A no. 20 Northrop on Wednesday night with the Chargers scoring two first-half goals on the way to a 2-1 victory in handing the Bruins their first loss of the season.

Finn Stafford found the net in the 14th minute while Alex Jones would follow up with a goal in the 29th minute to stake the Chargers to a 2-0 lead.

Northrop’s Namik Mehic would feed Miguel Gonzalez in the 36th minute for the Bruins only goal of the night.

Carroll improves to 9-2 and will face Northridge on the road this coming Saturday for its next match.

Northrop falls to 9-1 and will play a road match against Bishop Luers on Tuesday.