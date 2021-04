FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll topped East Noble 13-2 in six innings in a dominant performance by the Chargers on Thursday night at Parkview Field.

Conner Miller went all six innings for Carroll, striking out 10 while yielding just two earned runs on five hits.

Jaydan Duba went 1-for-2 with 3 RBI to pace a balanced Carroll attack.