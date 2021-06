FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It will be a familiar face in a different place for Highlight Zone viewers, as Carroll has named Ryan Abbott as the school’s new boys basketball coach.

Abbott has spent the last nine seasons leading the Eastside boys basketball program. He posted a 117-95 record with the Blazers, including a 17-8 mark last season.

Abbott replaces Marty Beasley, who left Carroll after 16 seasons to coach at DeKalb.